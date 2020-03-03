HMSI sales down 22% in February

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported a 21.56% decline in total sales at 3,42,007 units in February.

The company had sold 4,36,041 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 3,15,271 units, a 22.83% decline from 4,08,559 units in February last year.

Exports last month stood at 26,736 units as compared with 27,482 units in the year-ago month, down 2.71%.

