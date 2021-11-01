Hero Xpulse 200 scales 17,500 feet in the Himalayas

Hero MotoCorp earlier this year introduced the Xpulse 200 4V with an updated LED headlamp, improved oil cooling system. The motorcycle was re-tuned to churn out more power and torque output in order to perform the off-roading tasks more easily. The motorcycle is priced at ₹1,28,150 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp touts this motorcycle as capable of performing off-roading, touring and commuting at equal ease.

The updated LED headlamp ensures better illumination in dark. It also comes with a segment-first fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, gear indicator, Eco mode and dual trip meters. The Xpulse 200 also comes with a protective windshield, improved quality seat, USB charger, luggage plate with bungee hooks.

Hero MotoCorp claims the 190 mm front and 170 mm rear suspension setup ensures a comfortable and safer riding experience. The motorcycle runs on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. Ensuring better safety are the engine protecting aluminium skid plate, toothed brake pedal, up-facing exhaust muzzle, single-channel ABS etc.

The adventure motorcycle is claimed to offer six per cent more power at 19.1 PS at 8,500 rpm and five per cent extra torque output at 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is also claimed to have received a better heat management system with seven fin oil coolers. The transmission too comes with an improved gear ratio.