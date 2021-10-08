Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve launched: Five big highlights

Hero MotoCorp has launched its adventure motorcycle XPulse 200 4 Valve right ahead of the festive season. The motorcycle comes expanding Hero MotoCorp's premium portfolio. The XPulse motorcycle comes as an affordable premium 200cc adventure motorcycle from the brand. Hero MotoCorp claims, the addition of XPulse 200 4 Valve is a powerful addition to the X portfolio.

Priced at ₹1,28,150 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle will be available across all the dealerships in India. It is claimed to have a host of updates including an upgraded oil cooling system, improved seat profile and updated LED headlamp etc.

Commenting on the motorcycle, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said that the XPulse is leading Hero MotoCorp’s aggressive growth strategy in the premium motorcycle segment. "Within no time, the XPulse managed to create an important customer fan base across the world. With the new XPulse 200 4V, we are bringing more power and enhancing further its off-road, touring and commuting capabilities for the most thrilling riding experience," he further added.

Here are five key highlights of the all-new adventure motorcycle.