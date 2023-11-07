Hero MotoCorp to showcase new Vida electric dirt bike concept at EICMA

It seems like Hero MotoCorp is going all-out with the 2023 EICMA. The manufacturer will showcase a new maxi-scooter and Vida V1 electric scooter as well. Now, the manufacturer has also teased an electric dirt motorcycle that will be showcased at EICMA. It will be under Vida's nameplate and the motorcycle will probably be in its concept stage.

As of now, nothing is known about the new electric dirt bike. However, if the manufacturer receives a good response then the motorcycle might enter production in the coming years.

Hero MotoCorp is already selling the XPulse 200 in the Indian market which has become very popular after COVID-19 ended. This is because people started exploring trails around their cities and modding motorcycles. The XPulse 200 is one of the most popular adventure motorcycles in the Indian market right now. It can be expected that the new electric dirt bike would be more powerful than the XPulse 200 so expect it to produce a power output of around a 250 to 300 cc motorcycle. Having said that, because it is electric, the torque will come instantly.

It is important to note that earlier this year, Hero MotoCorp announced its partnership with Zero Motorcycles which is an American manufacturer of electric motorcycles. Both brands will be co-developing a new range of premium electric motorcycles. So, the new dirt bike could be one of the first ones to spawn from the partnership.

The official statement said that the collaboration will combine the expertise of Zero in developing powertrains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of the Indian company. Hero MotoCorp invested $60 million in Zero Motorcycles in September 2022.x

Also Read : Amazon, Flipkart offer big Diwali discount on Hero's Vida V1 electric scooter

As of now, the only electric vehicle that Hero MotoCorp is V1 which is sold under the Vida sub-brand. It is priced at ₹1,25,900 ex-showroom. The electric scooter comes with a range of 110 km and a top speed of 80 kmph. What makes the Vida V1 special is the removable battery packs.

First Published Date: