Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Hero MotoCorp sells 4.54 lakh units in July, new launches power prospects
File photo of the updated Hero Maestro Edge which was launched earlier 2022. File photo of the updated Hero Maestro Edge which was launched earlier 2022.
File photo of the updated Hero Maestro Edge which was launched earlier 2022.

Hero MotoCorp sells 4.54 lakh units in July, new launches power prospects

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2021, 09:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hero MotoCorp expects rural economy and semi-urban market to bounce back on the back of good monsoon and customers’ preference for personal mobility.

Hero MotoCorp on Sunday announced it had sold a total of 4.54 lakh units in the country in the month of July and while this is significanly lower than the 5.20 lakh sold in the same month in 2020, the company is crediting new launches in the 125cc category to lead the process of recovery.

(Also read: Royal Enfield sales report for July)

Hero 450 Adv (HT Auto photo)
450 Adv
Ex-showroom price
₹2,20,000* Onwards
Add to compare
Hero Emaestro (HT Auto photo)
Emaestro
Ex-showroom price
₹1,00,000* Onwards
Add to compare
Hero Xf3r (HT Auto photo)
Xf3r
Ex-showroom price
₹1,85,000* Onwards
Add to compare
Add to compare

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters but the going has been especially difficult for the two-wheeler segment at large this year owing to the pandemic reaching smaller towns and rural parts of India. The worst from the second wave may be over as Hero sold 4.24 lakh units in the last month and also launched two new products in the 125cc category at the start of Q2 - Glamour Xtec and an updated Maestro Edge 125 scooter.

Exports are a source of cheer and were up to 25,190 units last month, vis-a-vis just 7,562 units in June of 2020. It is important to note here that the pandemic and its effects on the market and economy have been varied between this year and the last.

The upcoming months are also signaling a conducive environment for an upswing. The company informs that most of its retail touch-points are operational across the country and it is further baking on the rural economy and semi-urban market to bounce back on the back of good monsoon and customers’ preference for personal mobility.

  • First Published Date : 01 Aug 2021, 09:09 PM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue