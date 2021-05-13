India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is ready to introduce its virtual showroom experience for the customers. The two-wheeler major has joined hands with deep tech company Adloid for this service.

The augmented reality-enabled virtual showroom is claimed to be providing a 360-degree buying experience to the customers. This will allow the customers to have a real showroom-like experience from the comfort and safety of their home amidst this Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be interactive hotspots and virtual sales assistance to address the customers' queries and concerns as they will be browsing through various two-wheelers. The entire Hero MotoCorp range of products will be available in the virtual showroom, just like the real mortar-and-brick outlets.

Speaking about this partnership, Vikas Malhotra, Head - Business Solutions & Support at Hero MotoCorp, said, the company is looking for an agile partner to co-create digital buying journey of its products and the service will provide a truly world-class solution for virtual showroom, product configurator and AR experience for the product portfolio.

Kanav Singla, Founder & CEO of Adloid, said that Augmented Reality is helpful in moving beyond inherent human limitations and present contextually relevant information to people. "Our partnership with Hero Moto Corp is one such example where we are changing the way people shop and experience products online. The inherent limitation of a physical showroom is a thing of the past," Singla further said.

The customers will be able to see the differences between the variants of the products, add customizations and accessories, choose colour options using Hero Product Configurator, as the company claims.

Interestingly, this is not the first time, an auto company in India has offered such a virtual showroom experience. Previously, Tata Motors too joined hands with Adloid to offer a similar virtual showroom experience for its new Safari SUV that was launched a couple of months ago.