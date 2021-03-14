India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS6 version of its Xpulse 200T motorcycle in India. The new Hero XPulse 200T BS6 is priced at ₹1,12,800 ex-showroom in Delhi. The updated BS 6 model price of the bike has increased by ₹17,300 compared to the BS 4 model. The ex-showroom price of BS 4 model in Delhi was ₹95,500.

The Hero Xpulse 200T bike is part of the two-wheeler manufacturer’s Xpulse range of motorcycles. Hero has introduced the new 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T in three colour schemes. It includes Matte Shield Gold, Panther Black and Sports Red colour schemes.

The new updated Hero Xpulse 200T motorcycle gets a 199.6 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox, generates power of 18.1bhp 8,500 rpm and 16.15Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

The mechanical specifications of the new updated bike have also been tweaked. But the styling and look remain mostly similar to the previous BS 4 version. The XPulse 200T BS6 offers features such as a Bluetooth-connected instrument cluster with an LED headlight and turn-by-turn navigation.

Talking about the suspension of the bike, it has traditional telescopic front forks in the front and seven-step adjustable rear mono-shock in the rear. While both wheels get disc brakes for braking. The motorcycle has 276 mm upfront and a 220 mm rear disc brakes. It also gets single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) as standard. The ground clearance of the motorcycle remains at 177 mm and the fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The bike weighs 154 kilograms.

The 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T comes with features like full LED headlights, LED tail lamp, 17-inch black alloy wheels, bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.