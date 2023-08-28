Hero Karizma XMR 210 launching tomorrow. What we know so far

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its next big product Karizma XMR 210 in India on September 29. This will mark the comeback of the Hero Karizma brand, which was one of the most successful products from the homegrown two-wheeler giant. The company has been teasing the Karizma over the last few weeks on its social media channels giving us an idea of the design of the motorcycle.

Upon launch, Hero Karizma XMR 210 will compete with rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. With this new motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp aims to increase its market share in the bulging premium motorcycle segment.

Expected price

Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be priced between ₹1.90 lakh and 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), as the two-wheeler brand has hinted on its social media posts.

Aggressive styling

The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 will come carrying a design that is aggressive and sporty. The upcoming motorcycle will carry a styling that draws cues from the iconic design elements of the original Karizma, for which the motorcycle grabbed everyone's attention. Going by the teaser images and spyshots, Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to step in the same footsteps as the original model. The upcoming motorcycle gets sharp lines and creases all over the bodywork. There would be a full LED headlamp, LED taillight, and split-seat setup adding to the freshness. Besides the full-LED lighting, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to come with a colour LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Expect the motorcycle to feature bright yellow and red colour options.

New engine

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will come powered by an all-new engine. This 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is expected to churn out 25 bhp of peak power and 20 Nm of maximum torque. A six-speed gearbox will be there for the transmission duty.

Suspension and brakes

On the hardware front, the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will sport telescopic front forks at the front and preloaded adjustable monoshock absorbers at the rear. For braking duty, it will get disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. Expect a dual-channel ABS to be standard for this motorcycle.

