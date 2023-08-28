HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Karizma Xmr 210 Launching Tomorrow. What We Know So Far

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launching tomorrow. What we know so far

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its next big product Karizma XMR 210 in India on September 29. This will mark the comeback of the Hero Karizma brand, which was one of the most successful products from the homegrown two-wheeler giant. The company has been teasing the Karizma over the last few weeks on its social media channels giving us an idea of the design of the motorcycle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero Karizma XMR 210 is one of the most exciting launches in the Indian two-wheeler market in 2023, bringing back the iconic sporty motorcycle.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 is one of the most exciting launches in the Indian two-wheeler market in 2023, bringing back the iconic sporty motorcycle.

Upon launch, Hero Karizma XMR 210 will compete with rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. With this new motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp aims to increase its market share in the bulging premium motorcycle segment.

Also Read : Hero Karizma XMR 210 teased once again, reveals new details

Expected price

Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be priced between 1.90 lakh and 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), as the two-wheeler brand has hinted on its social media posts.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Karizma Xmr 210 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma Xmr 210
₹1.7 - 2 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Intruder 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Maruthisan Beat (HT Auto photo)
Maruthisan Beat
₹1.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250
₹ 1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Aggressive styling

The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 will come carrying a design that is aggressive and sporty. The upcoming motorcycle will carry a styling that draws cues from the iconic design elements of the original Karizma, for which the motorcycle grabbed everyone's attention. Going by the teaser images and spyshots, Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to step in the same footsteps as the original model. The upcoming motorcycle gets sharp lines and creases all over the bodywork. There would be a full LED headlamp, LED taillight, and split-seat setup adding to the freshness. Besides the full-LED lighting, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to come with a colour LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Expect the motorcycle to feature bright yellow and red colour options.

New engine

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will come powered by an all-new engine. This 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is expected to churn out 25 bhp of peak power and 20 Nm of maximum torque. A six-speed gearbox will be there for the transmission duty.

Suspension and brakes

On the hardware front, the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will sport telescopic front forks at the front and preloaded adjustable monoshock absorbers at the rear. For braking duty, it will get disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. Expect a dual-channel ABS to be standard for this motorcycle.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Gixxer SF 250 Hero Hero Karizma Hero Karizma XMR 210 Hero MotoCorp

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.