Hero Karizma XMR 210 teased once again, reveals new details

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch the Karizma XMR 210 in the Indian market on 29th August. The new motorcycle will be Hero's new flagship motorcycle that will sit at the top of the lineup. To bring back the iconic motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp has already roped in Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the upcoming model. He was also the brand ambassador of the previous generations of Karizma. In the latest teaser, the front-end design of the motorcycle is clearly revealed.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 will come with a new headlamp design that shows the LED Daytime Running Lamp. The design of the headlamp is quite aggressive and it houses two projector units for the low beam and high beam. The teaser shows only the LED DRL running which leads us to believe that the motorcycle can come with an ambient light sensor which turns on the low beam automatically when it detects a dark environment. The rider still needs to turn on the high beam though through the switch gear. Another possibility is that when the picture was taken for the teaser, the engine of the motorcycle was not running.

Just like the original Karizma, the new one will also come with a fairing. The rearview mirrors will also be mounted on the fairing. There will be clip-on handlebars on offer but will be slightly higher so that the riding posture is not too aggressive that the wrists start aching. The foot pegs are expected to be slightly rear-set to give leverage to the rider and have a marginal sporty riding triangle.

In terms of features, the 2023 Karizma XMR will come with a digital instrument cluster and a dual-channel ABS. There will be telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be done by disc brakes at both ends.

Powering the Karizma XMR will be a 210 cc engine with a DOHC setup. It is expected the engine will be liquid-cooled and the power and torque figures are expected to be 25 bhp 30 Nm respectively. The gearbox on duty could be a 6-speed unit.

