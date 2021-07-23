Yamaha Motor India might be planning a big update for its popular YZF-R15 sportsbike. A new overhauled version of the same bike has been recently spotted getting tested on the Indian roads with some rather heavy updates to its exterior profile.

While the entire body of the mule can be seen smartly hidden underneath the camouflage, significant changes to the front fascia of the test bike can be found. There is a refreshed vertically stacked single-piece LED projector unit that replaces the sleek-looking twin LED headlamps found on the existing model. The new design is a reflection of the light found on the recently introduced YZF-R7 sportsbike.

Downbelow, the conventional telescopic forks remain as is and the final production bike is also likely to remain the same. While in some international markets the bike is offered with upside-down forks, but due to cost-related factors, expect the new motorcycle to carry over the same conventional telescopic forks.

While the front has received some notable tweaks to list down, the rear section somehow appears to be unchanged. In terms of mechanical tweaks, expect minor internal changes to the powertrain as well as the features kit.

The existing model is priced at ₹1,54,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi), but the upcoming bike could be priced at close to ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The new R15 is expected to be launched in India later this year.

It will continue to rival the likes of the bikes such as the KTM RC 125 and Suzuki Gixxer SF.