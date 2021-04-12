Electric scooters in India are slowly but steadily witnessing growth in sales momentum. Apart from the various startups that are playing key role in the development of electric mobility in India, the established large two-wheeler manufacturers known for ICE powered motorcycles and scooters such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company too have brought their respective electric scooters like Bajaj Chetak Electric and TVS iQube.

While the two-wheelers across electric and ICE domains require a driving licence to take out on road, there are exceptions as well. Some of the electric scooters can be purchases rode without a driving licence, vehicle registration and insurance as well.

There are two -types of electric two-wheelers. High-powered ones and low powered ones. The low powered electric scooters and motorcycles that are equipped with a 250 watt motor and capable of running at a top speed of not more than 25 kmph, can be rode without a driving licence, vehicle registration and insurance as well.

Here is a list of the electric scooters that you can ride without a licence, registration, PUC or insurance.