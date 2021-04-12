Hero Electric Flash E2
The Hero Electric Flash E2 comes as one of the most affordable lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooters in India that can be rode without a licence, PUC, registration and insurance. The e-scooter appears like a conventional petrol-powered model, but features an electric powertrain including a hub-mounted 250-watt electric motor clubbed with a 48-volt 28Ah lithium-ion battery.
The Hero Electric Flash E2 can run at a top speed of 25 kmph and weighs just 69 kilograms. The e-scooter can run up to 65 kilometres on a single charge and the battery takes around 4-5 hours to fully charge. The scooter has 165 mm ground clearance and it runs on 10-inch tubeless tyres.