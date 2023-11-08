EICMA 2023: Suzuki GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R unveiled. Check details

Suzuki has unveiled two new motorcycles at EICMA 2023. There is the GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R. The GSX-S1000GX is a sport tourer with few adventure elements whereas the GSX-8R is a fully faired version of the GSX-8R. As of now, the manufacturer has not revealed any details regarding the India launch of the new motorcycles.

The GSX-S1000GX is the first motorcycle from Suzuki to feature Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES), which electronically controls the suspension damping and preload according to vehicle speed, road surface conditions, and changes in posture caused by the brakes. It also comes with the Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS) program, which detects uneven road surfaces and automatically switches the suspension control amount by incorporating SAES with data from the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and other sources.

Powering the GSX-S1000GX is a 999 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that produces 150 bhp of max power and 106 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Katana. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Also Read : 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?

Then there is the GSX-8R which is a sports model derived from the GSX-8S. So, it gets a revised riding triangle, a full fairing and a slightly different design language. Usually, we see fully faired motorcycles use clip-on handlebars but that is not the case with GSX-8R, it is still using a tubular handlebar. Because of the addition of the fairing, the weight has gone up by 6 kg when compared to the GSX-8S. The motorcycle will be sold in three colours - Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Mat Sword Silver, and Metallic Mat Black No. 2.

It is using the same 776 cc, parallel-twin engine as other 800 models. The official power and torque outputs have not been revealed. However, in other 800 models, the engine produces 83 bhp of max power and 78 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

First Published Date: