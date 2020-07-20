Ducati India on Monday announced it had opened bookings for its first BS 6 motorcycle, the Panigale V2, ahead of its official launch in the country. The bike can be booked for an amount of ₹1 lakh. HT Auto had previously reported that select dealerships had already started accepting bookings for the bike.

Ducati has informed that prospective buyers can make the bookings at any of its dealerships till stocks last. Deliveries will begin shortly after the bike is launched. The launch date is expected to be early August and the bike will also be on display at select dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. "“The Panigale V2 has been the most awaited bike since EICMA and we eagerly waited to bring this ultimate superbike as our first BS6 motorcycle for the Indian motorcycle enthusiast," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India. "The new Panigale V2 is a beefy yet compact bike with clear-cut lines that convey power without compromising on the classic Ducati superbike flair."

The Panigale V2 will be the direct replacement of the Panigale 959 motorcycle. It draws design cues from the bigger Panigale V4 motorcycle. It is slimmer than the V4 but carries a very similar design which is evident from its exterior appearance.

The bike comes with features such as traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control and engine brake control. It also gets a Bluetooth connectivity enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster.

At the front, it gets an adjustable, 43 mm Showa big-piston fork, while at the rear, it comes with a Sachs monoshock with a 2 mm longer shock.

Expect the pricing to be upwards of ₹15 lakh.