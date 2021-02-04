Ducati has launched the new Multistrada V4 motorcycle in the market of Philippines at PHP1,710,000 which converts to ₹25.92 lakh. The first batch of the bike has been limited to just 10 units in Philippines. The top-of-the-line version of the Multistrada V4 has been priced at PHP1,920,000 ( ₹29.10 lakh).

The Multistrada V4 replaces the previous Multistrada range of bikes with V2 engine. It has been made available in three variants – V4, V4 S, and the V4 S Sport.

(Also Read: Ducati starts production of India-bound SuperSport 950 in Italy)

The body of the new Multistrada V4 is housed around an aluminium monocoque frame and the bike rolls on 19-inch front/17-inch rear wheels. The bike also benefits from a double-sided swingarm. Some of the key exterior features on the motorcycle include a twin-pod headlight, adjustable windscreen, a 22-litre fuel tank, and split-style seats.

At the heart of the bike sits a new 1,158cc, 90-degree V-layout, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit comes paired to a six-speed gearbox and has been rated to churn out 168bhp of power at 10,000rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm.

The Multistrada V4 is offered with a very modern electronic package that offers a number of safety and rider assist features like cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). The higher-spec Multistrada V4 S also gets Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function and Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL).

(Also Read: 350,000th Ducati Monster delivered to customer in Milan)

The motorcycle is also expected to be launched in the Indian market towards the later part of the year. The company has also recently launched three new Scrambler bikes in the country. (More details here)