Ducati Monster 2021 unveiled, stays true to its menacing name

After several teaser images and promos, the Ducati Monster 2021 has finally been showcased as a lightweight powerhouse that is now likely to find favour among even more biking enthusiasts across the globe. The changes and updates are a mile long but the objective remains the same - offer a fun option that is both power-packed as well as nimble.

Among the most significant changes on the Ducati Monster 2021 is a cast aluminium frame from a steel trellis-style one. This one change alone has helped the new bike shed around 4.5 kilos. The rear subframe is now made of glass-reinforced polymer instead of metal which helps the bike drop another two kilos. Lighter wheels and swingarm makes the new Ducati Monster approximately seven kilos. Yes, Ducati engineers have worked ovetime to help the latest from the Italian brand a whole lot lighter but it is also now a whole lot more powerful.





Ducati Monster continues to underline its emphasis on a sporty engine with practicality for road use.

The twin-cylinder engine may still be the same but the displacement figure has an uptick from 821 cc to 937 cc. This directly translates to a power output of 111 hp and a scrumptious 69 Nm of torque. Ducati underlines that the increase in displacement helps Monster 2021 have a flatter torque curve which means it is simper to ride. Oh, and the engine itself has now lost 2.5 kilos in the latest avatar.

When compared to the Monster 821, the newer bike is a mammoth 18 kilos lighter and now has a seat height of 32.3 inches which seeks to ensure that riders of any height would be able to be comfortable on it.

Ducati Monster 2021 features a 4.3-inch TFT colour display, LED headlight and USB power sockets, among other highlights.

Apart from these changes, the Ducati Monster 2021 features Brembo brakes on both ends, Ducati Safety Pack puts in ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control - among others, and a colour TFT screen.

Monster will be offered in global markets in the standard and Prime trims, and there are three colour options to choose from - aviator grey, red and matte black. Additionally, customization options would bring in decal choices as well.

In the US, Ducati Monster 2021 has been priced at $11,895 for the standard trim (approximately ₹8.80 lakh) while the Plus trim is at $12,195 (approximately ₹9 lakh). While the bike is expected at US dealerships early 2021, there is also a strong possibility of it making its way to India later next year although Ducati has made no official announcement in this regard.