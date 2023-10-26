HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Buying A Two Wheeler This Festive Season? These Companies Are Offering Discounts

Planning to buy a two-wheeler? Check out these festive offers

Festive vibes are all over and celebrations are in full swing. While festivities mark new beginnings and the victory of good over the evil, it also makes for an auspicious time for purchase of new vehicles. Automakers too make the most of the season to woo customers and boost their sales. If you are exploring the market to bring home a two-wheeler, either electric or ICE, you can look at these two-wheeler companies offering lucrative benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonus, offers on RSA, accessories, financing, etc.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2023, 15:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Auto
Automakers too make the most of the season to woo customers and boost their sales.
Auto
Automakers too make the most of the season to woo customers and boost their sales.

Listed below are five companies offering festive benefits this festive season:

Hero MotoCorp

As part of the second edition of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust - the OEM has rolled out benefits across its product range, alongside model refreshes and new colour schemes. Benefits include a cash bonus of up to 5,500 and an exchange bonus of up to 3,000. The two-wheeler giant has also announced the ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2024’ finance scheme allowing customers a more flexible payment option. Potential buyers can also avail of vehicle loans with interest rates starting from as low as 6.99%. The loans will also be free from hypothecation fees, while customers can avail of Aadhar-based loans and cash EMI options.

Harley-Davidson India

A massive discount is available on the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special, Sportster S and Nightster bikes. The offers are applicable to the 2023 model year range only. The Pan America 1250 Special gets benefits of up to 3.25 lakh and is now priced at 21.24 lakh as against its full retail price of 24.49 lakh. The Sportster S is more accessible by 3.25 lakh and now retails at 15.54 lakh instead of 18.79 lakh. The Nightster gets the highest discount of 5.25 lakh, reducing price to 12.24 lakh from 17.63 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hop Electric Lyf (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric LYF
₹ 66,535 - 81,345**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hop Electric Leo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric LEO
₹ 72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Oxo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric OXO
₹ 1.65 - 1.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Ampere Electric

The EV maker has announced the return of its ‘Go-Electric’ fest with lucrative offers on its Magnus EX and Primus electric scooters. Customers can participate in the fest by scanning a QR code, which will allow them to spin the Go-Electric Fest wheel and win some exciting offers on the electric scooters. The spin-the-wheel prizes include a cash discount of 10,000 on the Magnus EX or a discount of 14,000 on the Primus. These prizes will be available till October 31, and thereafter the discounts will be adjusted to 6,000 on the Magnus EX and 10,000 on the Primus.

Bajaj Auto

The company has rolled out a special price for the Chetak electric scooter for the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Potential customers can now bring home the Chetak for a rather delectable price of 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The special festive price is valid until stocks last. The latest discount makes the Chetak even more affordable when compared to the previous festive price of 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

HOP Electric

The OEM has announced special offers across its scooter and motorcycle range. Its electric scooters start from as low as 69,000 with the easy EMI options. The Hop OXO electric motorcycle can be purchased for 3,499 per month. Furthermore, the Hop range comes with a zero per cent down payment, benefits of up to 5,100 and flexible EMI schemes.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2023, 15:52 PM IST
TAGS: HOP Electric Ola Harley Hero MotoCorp

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.