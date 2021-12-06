BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison

Classic Legends is aiming to resurrect the BSA and Yezdi brands back from the dead, just like Jawa. Only recently BSA sprung back into action with the reveal of the Gold Star 650 that takes aim at the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Here is how BSA's latest 650 cc offering compares against the 650 cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield.

The new Gold Star 650 gets a 652cc engine which is a liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve unit responsible for delivering 45hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 55Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. But instead of a 6-speed gearbox, it only gets a 5-speed unit. The company has officially communicated about this engine that “Torque starts building up from as low as 1,800rpm, delivering a healthy flow throughout the rev range and resulting in effortless cruising and bursts of acceleration when needed."

Comparing these specs with the already present Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and also the Continental GT650 (as both get the same engine). These bikes get the same 648cc Parallel-twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This unit is responsible for delivering 47 bhp of maximum power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. This engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The BSA Gold Star uses tubular steel, a dual-cradle frame and a 41mm telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers for suspension. While for braking it gets a single 320m disc up front, backed up with a 255mm disc at the rear. It has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and tips the scales at 213kg.

Coming on to its arch-rival, the Continental GT 650 also uses a tubular steel frame, while its suspension kit includes 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel and Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel. It has a decent ground clearance of 174 mm, while the fuel capacity and weight stands at 13.7 litres and 202 kg, respectively.