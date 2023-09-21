HT Auto
BMW R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle teased ahead of global debut on September 28

BMW Motorrad has dropped a teaser for the upcoming R 1300 GS adventure tourer ahead of its global debut on September 28, 2023. The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is set to replace the R 1250 GS in the company’s lineup as the brand’s flagship adventure tourer. The teaser on social media gives a glimpse of what we can expect from the all-new offering.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 20:05 PM
BMW R 1300 GS teaser
The BMW R 1300 GS will replace the R 1250 GS as the brand's new flagship adventure tourer
BMW has already confirmed the ‘R 1300 GS’ name so expect a bigger displacement motor at play here. The teaser image shows the motorcycle in action with spoked wheels and dual disc brakes. The front face though looks slimmer than before and we expect the bike to become slightly more compact than its predecessor. Previous spy shots have hinted at a new and prominent beak under the headlight, which we expect to see on the motorcycle.

The new bigger displacement motor is expected to come with liquid-cooling while churning out more power and torque than the outgoing motorcycle. The current generation R 1250 GS churns out about 134 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Expect to see an updated cast aluminium frame with the same materials used on the swingarm, subframe and other components for weight savings. The bike is also get heavily updated on electronic aids including blind-spot detection, cornering lights, radar-based cruise control, and more, as it takes the fight to the Ducati Multistrada V4.

More details on the new BMW R 1300 GS will be available on September 28. The ADV will make its way to the Indian market but expect the bike to arrive sometime in 2024. Also, expect to see a price revision with its arrival.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2023, 20:04 PM IST
TAGS: BMW G 1300 GS BMW Motorrad BMW bikes

