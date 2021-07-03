BMW Motorrad to unveil its new electric scooter on July 7

Coming to technical specs and designing of the new e-bike, BMW has stayed tight-lipped. First revealed as a concept in November 2020, the BMW CE 04 seems to get a striking appearance. It is also being guessed that the new bike can match the current version of the BMW C Evolution that has a maximum speed of 130 kmph. The wide V-shaped LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights at the centre of the front cowl gives the bike quite a modern look. A shot from its test ride suggests that it will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen instrument cluster.

The launch will be live-streamed across BMW Motorrad's official Facebook page its YouTube channel. Further information on the electric bike and its design will be answered by experts in a live chat on the company's channels.