BMW G 310 RR pre-launch bookings now open in India

BMW G 310 RR pre-launch bookings have started in the Indian market. The motorcycle can be booked at all of the company's official dealerships or online by paying a refundable booking amount. The new sport bike is slated to launch in India on July 15th, while the deliveries are set to begin soon after the launch on a first come first serve basis post launch, the company said.

For ease of ownership, the company will also be providing financial help to the customers with its BMW India Financial Services. Benefits of this package include zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at ₹3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories. The company further added that the customers will also be able to enjoy the advantage of easy loan approvals during pre-booking phase.

The upcoming G 310 RR has been teased multiple times by the company in the recent past.

First Published Date: