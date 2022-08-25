HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Compared

The 200 cc segment has become one of the most popular segment in India. Here is a comparison of TVS Apache 200 RTR 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Honda Hornet 2.0.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 19:18 PM
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 goes against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0. 

The 200 cc segment is when most people start considering the performance of the motorcycles more than the fuel efficiency. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V have been dominating the 200 cc segment since the beginning. One of the new entrants into the segment is Honda Hornet 2.0 which might have a smaller engine but it still competes in the same segment. Here is a comparison of all three motorcycles against each other.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Looks

The design of all three motorcycles is of a typical naked streetfighter. The design of the Pulsar NS200 is the oldest out of the lot. The Apache RTR 200 4V still retains its design but TVS has given it updates so that it still looks modern. The Hornet 2.0 looks head-turning as it takes inspiration from the larger streetfighters that Honda offers.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Hardware

TVS has equipped the Apache RTR 200 4V with Showa mono-shock at the rear, preload-adjustable Showa forks in the front and adjustable clutch and brake levers.

Hornet 2.0 comes with USD front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes with telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. So, the Apache is the most well-equipped motorcycle whereas the Pulsar NS200 does not get anything fancy.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Features

Honda offers all LED lighting, hazard switch, digital instrument cluster, side stand cut off and single-channel ABS. Bajaj has equipped Pulsar NS200 with dual-channel ABS, Daytime Running Lamp and a digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer. 

TVS comes with LED units for the Daytime Running Lamp, headlamp and tail lamp. There are also three riding modes, TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth, digital instrument cluster and dual or single channel ABS.

So, the Apache is clearly the most equipped motorcycle out of the three and the Pulsar NS200 lacks quite a bit of features.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Specs

Bajaj is using a KTM-derived 199.5 cc engine which they have retuned. It is the only engine out of the three to get liquid cooling. The Pulsar NS200 produces 24.5 Ps of max power and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Apache gets a 197.75 cc mill that is oil-cooled. It produces 20.82 Ps of max power and 17.25 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda is using the smallest engine out of the lot, it is a 184 cc unit that is air cooled. It produces 17.26 Ps of max power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 5-speed gearbox.

On paper, it is the Pulsar NS200 that is leading when it comes to power output. But it is important to note that the motorcycle also weighs 159.5 kgs which is more than the other two motorcycles. For reference, the Apache weighs 152 kgs and Hornet 2.0 weighs just 142 kgs.

 

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 19:18 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Pulsar NS200 Bajaj Bajaj Auto Honda Honda 2 Wheelers Honda Hornet 2.0 Hornet 2.0 TVS Apache 200 4V TVS TVS India Apache 200 RTR 4V
