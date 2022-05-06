HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 250 Caribbean Blue colour scheme launched in India

The newly launched paint theme has been called Caribbean Blue and is brand new for both Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 bikes. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 May 2022, 10:42 AM
Bajaj Auto has silently updated the colour palette for its Pulsar 250 range in the country. The newly launched paint theme has been called Caribbean Blue and is brand new for both Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 bikes. This has been launched at the same price tag as the existing models. While the Pulsar F250 Caribbean Blue has been priced at 1,44,979, the Pulsar N250 Caribbean Blue costs 1,43,680.

All the body panels such as the headlight cowl (on Pulsar N250), fairing (on Pulsar F250), front fender, engine cowl, fuel tank, and the rear panel, come painted in Blue. In addition to that, the company has also used colour matching wheel strips for the bike's alloy wheels. The overall changes on both models are limited to just the paint options. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto sales fall by 20% to 3,10,774 units in April)

At the heart of the bikes remain the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This unit has been rated to develop 24.1 bhp of maximum power, backed up with 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission unit. Some of the key features of the new Pulsar 250 include full-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a slipper clutch, all of these features have been offered as standard.

In similar updates, the company has recently announced that the Pulsar 250 has also become the fastest-selling quarter-liter motorcycle in the country to cross the 10,000 unit sales milestone. The bike has crossed this sales milestone within just 6 months of launch. Also, the company is planning to further extend its Pulsar lineup with newer models which are likely to launch in India later this year. 

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

First Published Date: 06 May 2022, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar Pulsar 250 Bajaj Auto India Pulsar 250 Blue
