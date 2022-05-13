HT Auto
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Bajaj Blade could either be a commuter bike or an upcoming electric scooter. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2022, 12:56 PM
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
Bajaj Auto is gearing up to ramp up its electric vehicle business in the country. While the company previously filed for the registration of the Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz names, the company has now patented ‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate.

While the name registration doesn't necessarily guarantee model launch, it does hint that the company has immediate plans of extending its model lineup. The new ‘Bajaj Blade’ name has been trademarked under the ‘Class 12’ and it is not quite clear as to which segment this name can be used for (as it covers bikes, scooters as well as electric vehicles).

While there is no confirmation yet, the company is ramping up its presence in the electric vehicle segment. Only recently, it opened up bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Kolkata, in the process amping up the scooter's reach in the country. Also, it plans to introduce an additional EV offering that could be sold beside the existing Chetak EV. The same was also spotted getting tested on the public roads a few months back.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto makes KTM, Husqvarna bikes expensive in India. Check full list here)

The Pune-based automaker has informed previously that its upcoming EVs will be retailed under the 'Chetak' brand, if such is the case, the chances of Bajaj Blade being an EV are slim.

Another possibility is that the name could also be reserved for another commuter bike. The company currently retails models such as CT100 and Platina in the commuter segment, and both of these models are also quite popular. Platina was ranked in the top ten list of bestselling two-wheelers in FY 2022 with sales of 5,75,847 units, and this only reflects the company's stronghold in the segment. However, both the commuter offerings from Bajaj have been around for quite some time now and a new launch could surely freshen things up for the company.

First Published Date: 13 May 2022, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto India Bajaj Blade Bajaj Blade nameplate Bajaj Blade EV Bajaj Pulsar
