Bajaj Auto has recently introduced a new variant in the popular Pulsar 125 lineup. The newly launched Pulsar 125 Split Seat drum variant has been priced at ₹73,274 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes out as a cheaper option against the already available disc brake version which has been priced at ₹80,218 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Save for the changes in the braking setup of the bikes, rest of the details remain identical on both the variants.

In terms of exteriors, the bike gets a sporty split-seat setup with split grab rails, engine cowl, and graphics which remind of the Pulsar 150. Some of the key features on the bike include halogen headlamp with twin DRLs, muscular fuel tank with shrouds, engine cowl, and split-style seats. It is available in two colour options - Black Red and Black Silver.

The bike uses the same 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that's known to produce 11.64 PS of maximum power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a five-speed gearbox. Its suspension kit includes conventional telescopic front fork and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.

Since the new variant stands as a much cheaper alternative to the disc brake variant, it has been aimed to further boost the sales during the upcoming festive season. The company has also recently introduced a cash discount offer on select models in order to attract a larger footfall in the coming few weeks. It is offering cash discounts of up to ₹3,000 on its Platina and Pulsar 125 range of bikes. (More details here)