Bajaj Auto has introduced a special cash discount offer on its select motorcycles to kickstart the festive season this year. The Pune based bike maker is offering cash discounts of up to ₹3,000 on its Platina and Pulsar 125 range of bikes. The company is hoping to maximise footfall around the festive which is considered a very auspicious period to buy a new vehicle in India.

The cash discounts start from ₹1,600 for the Platina 100 ES drum variant and go all the way up to ₹3,000 for Pulsar 125 split seat drum brake variant. The discount is applicable on the final on-road prices of the motorcycles and can be availed at the official Bajaj dealerships.

Here is the full model-wise cash discounts on the Bajaj bikes:

Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum: ₹ 1,600

1,600 Platina 100 ES Disc: ₹ 2,800

2,800 Platina 110 H-Gear Disc: ₹ 2,000

2,000 Pulsar 125 Drum: ₹ 2,500

2,500 Pulsar 125 Drum (Split Seat): ₹ 3,000

3,000 Pulsar 125 Disc: ₹ 2,000

2,000 Pulsar 125 Disc (Split-Seat): ₹ 2,000

Though it surely comes out as a good news for customers looking to buy a new Bajaj motorcycle this festive season, what's to be noted is that the company has recently hiked pricing throughout the models. While the latest price hike wasn't exactly 'substantial' but Bajaj Auto has bumped up the prices several times since the introduction of BS 6 models.

The company has recently filed for a new name registration (Neuron) which has triggered a series of speculations across the internet. (More details here)