Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike on the KTM and Husqvarna bikes in India. The latest price hike is attributed to an increase in input costs.

While the KTM bikes have become expensive by as much as ₹8,812, the Husqvarna bikes have received a maximum hike of ₹9,728.

Interestingly, all the models in KTM's lineup have received a different hike. The 200 Duke has become costlier by ₹1,792 and is now priced at ₹1,83,328 (ex-showroom), on the other hand, the 125 Duke has received the maximum price hike in the Austrian bike maker's lineup. After an increment of ₹8,812, the entry-level 125 cc offering costs ₹1,60,319 (ex-showroom).

Here is the updated price list (ex-showroom):

KTM 125 Duke: ₹1,60,319 (difference ₹8,812),

KTM 200 Duke: ₹1,83,328 (difference ₹1,792),

KTM 390 Duke: ₹2,75,925 (difference ₹5,371),

KTM RC 125: ₹1,70,214 (difference ₹7,648),

KTM RC 390: ₹2,65,897 (difference ₹5,174),

KTM 250 ADV: ₹2,54,483 (difference ₹2,560)

KTM 390 ADV: ₹3,16,601 (difference ₹6,236)

Apart from KTM bikes, Bajaj has also raised the pricing of the Husqvarna motorcycles in India. The Svartpilen is now priced at ₹1,99,296 (ex-showroom) which is up by ₹9,728 against the previous price. Similarly, Vitpilen has also become expensive by ₹8,717, the bike is now priced at ₹1,98,669 (ex-showroom).























