Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced that the service and warranty period on KTM bikes have been extended in view of lockdown imposed in several Indian states against the pandemic. Apart from KTM, Husqvarna bikes have also been included in the new service and warranty period announcement.

The company announced in a press note sent earlier on Tuesday that the warranty benefits and free service period have been extended by two months. The previous services valid till May 31st, 2021, will now be applicable until July 31st, 2021.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sumeet Narang, President, Bajaj Auto (Probiking) said, “Due to the second wave of the pandemic, various states have announced lockdowns and we are aware that customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time, or avail warranty benefits that may have expired during this period. Hence, we have rolled out two months warranty and service extension across all KTM and Husqvarna models."

The Pune-based automaker informed that the KTM Probiking showrooms nationwide will pass on the benefits of extension of free service and warranty to all its customers.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has previously announced that it has set up more than 250 beds across all its plant locations to serve its employees and their families. The company has also announced two-year monetary assistance to the family of employees who succumbs to Covid-19. (More details here)