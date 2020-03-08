Aprilia Tuono 125 listed on Indian site, launch likely

Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 were showcased in India for the very first time at the Auto Expo 2018, but due to unconfirmed reasons the bikes were never really shown a green light. However, things may change very soon now.

The company has listed the smaller Tuono 125 on its Indian website. This move strongly hints that Aprilia may be looking forward to introduce the same in India.

It isn't news that Indian bike market has been slowly progressing towards more premium brands and motorcycles. The success of Bajaj-KTM with offerings such as RC 125, Duke 125, 200, and more, is a concrete example of the same. Now, it appears that Piaggio wants to replicate the success of KTM with Aprilia, to a certain degree.

The Aprilia Tuono 125 is based on the big daddy, Tuono V4 1100. It gets a similarly styled front bikini fairing, front/rear fenders, high-rise tail section, and of course, beaky twin-pod headlamps which give a 'Tuono 1100-inspired' look.

Some of the key features of the Aprilia Tuono 125 include lightweight perimeter frame, 40 mm UDS front fork, rear mono-shock, 300 mm front disc, 220 mm rear disc, Bosch ABS, 14-litre fuel tank, and analogue tachometre with carbon graphics.

At the heart of Aprilia Tuono 125 sits a 124.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit is good enough to produce 15 PS of max power and 11Nm of peak torque. The maximum power kicks in at 10,500 rpm, while the peak torque comes in at 8,250 rpm. For reference, the KTM 125 Duke/RC 125 uses a 124.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which delivers similar 14.5 PS and 12 Nm.

The Aprilia Tuono motorcycle series is famous for its sport touring credentials and the smallest Tuono 125 is no different. It promises to offer a very relaxed riding position thanks to its high-raised handlebar, single seat and mid-placed footpegs. Moreover, its light weight body and the punchy 125 cc single-cylinder motor should further complement its easy and relaxed riding dyamics.











