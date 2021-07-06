Ampere Electric scooters now under 50,000 in this state post new EV policy

Ampere Electric scooters have become far more affordable in Gujarat after the state recently announced its EV Policy 2021 aimed at making battery-powered vehicles more popular among buyers. The policy has made the two popular electric scooter models from Ampere around ₹20,000 cheaper.

While the Magnus was previously priced at ₹74,990, buyers will now have to pay ₹47,990 for it in Gujarat. Similarly, Zeal was priced at ₹68,990 till recently but can now be bought for ₹41,990 (all prices are ex showroom). Commending the Gujarat state EV policy, Ampere Electric's Roy Kurian further elaborated on the cost benefits vis-a-vis petrol models. "This is an extraordinary move by the (Gujarat) government to make our well-build electric scooters more affordable and hence within easy access for a common man," he said. "It will help commuters optimize on petrol expenses in their conventional 2W’s. It will also help logistics players in B2B segments to save significantly on their transportation costs and rather utilize this money for business development."

Apart from range-related anxieties, the cost of buying an electric vehicle has been a deterrent for many in India. States like Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana have rolled out EV policies aimed at making such vehicles cheaper, while also chalking out plans of expanding support infrastructure. In the particular instance of Gujarat's EV vision, the state had announced up to ₹20,000 subsidy to electric two-wheeler buyers and up to ₹1.5 lakh subsidy to electric passenger vehicle buyers.

CM Vijay Rupani also spelt out plans of making Gujarat a hub for manufacturing of EV and EV-related components while adding 250 new charging stations here. For this, petrol pumps are being given approvals for establishing EV charging points for vehicles.