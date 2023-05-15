HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Amitabh Bachchan Takes Lift On Stranger's Royal Enfield Himalayan To Reach Work Amid Traffic Jam

Amitabh Bachchan takes lift on stranger's Royal Enfield amid traffic jam

It is well known that traffic situation in Mumbai is bad and people often get stuck in heavy jams in the city, especially while commuting to and from work. Traffic congestion in the city affects all, be it a commoner or a movie star and recently Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan got stuck in traffic while he was on his way to his shoot location.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2023, 11:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Amitabh Bachchan sitting as a pillion rider on a stranger's Royal Enfield Himalayan. (amitabhbachchan/Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan sitting as a pillion rider on a stranger's Royal Enfield Himalayan.

What Bachchan did next is interesting; he hitched a bike ride from a stranger to navigate the traffic faster. Apparently, the Bollywood actor was travelling in his car which got stuck in “unsolvable traffic jams" of the city. He then took a lift from the owner of a Royal Enfield Himalayan who helped him get through the traffic faster and reach his work location on time.

Bachchan took to Instagram to share an image of himself sitting on the Himalayan as a pillion rider. He thanked the owner of the bike using a hilarious tone, saying, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹2.8 - 3.1 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
373.3 cc
₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Various social media users praised the actor for his punctuality and humbleness. A user wrote, “Value for time is more important than comfort, salute u sir," while another said, “It's really mermerising to give a lift to a legend." Some users also pointed out that both the rider and the passenger were riding without helmets.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is an Aventure Touring Motocycle which is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, 411cc, BS6 engine which develops a power output of 24.3 BHP and 32 Nm of peak torque. The bike retails at a starting price of 2.14 lakh which goes up to 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 15 May 2023, 11:41 AM IST
TAGS: Himalayan Amitabh Bachchan Royal Enfield Himalayan
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
53% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 281 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city