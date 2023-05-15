Amitabh Bachchan takes lift on stranger's Royal Enfield amid traffic jam

It is well known that traffic situation in Mumbai is bad and people often get stuck in heavy jams in the city, especially while commuting to and from work. Traffic congestion in the city affects all, be it a commoner or a movie star and recently Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan got stuck in traffic while he was on his way to his shoot location.

What Bachchan did next is interesting; he hitched a bike ride from a stranger to navigate the traffic faster. Apparently, the Bollywood actor was travelling in his car which got stuck in “unsolvable traffic jams" of the city. He then took a lift from the owner of a Royal Enfield Himalayan who helped him get through the traffic faster and reach his work location on time.

Bachchan took to Instagram to share an image of himself sitting on the Himalayan as a pillion rider. He thanked the owner of the bike using a hilarious tone, saying, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner."

Various social media users praised the actor for his punctuality and humbleness. A user wrote, “Value for time is more important than comfort, salute u sir," while another said, “It's really mermerising to give a lift to a legend." Some users also pointed out that both the rider and the passenger were riding without helmets.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is an Aventure Touring Motocycle which is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, 411cc, BS6 engine which develops a power output of 24.3 BHP and 32 Nm of peak torque. The bike retails at a starting price of ₹2.14 lakh which goes up to ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

