Soon after receiving a rather heavy update last year, KTM is now gearing up to introduce a reworked 125 Duke that has been recently spotted on test runs, along with the all-new 250 Duke.

The 125 Duke already comes out to be one of the sharpest looking and well-kitted bikes in its segment, and there is no straight function it seems to be lacking, but folks in Austria certainly have quite a few arrows in their quiver and want to give it yet another big update.

(Also Read: KTM 1290 Super Duke RR breaks cover with 1:1 power-to-weight)

The test unit spotted in the spy images seems to be missing the body panels indicating that there is an update to the body lurking around the corner. What the missing panels also delineate are the changes to be introduced on the hardware parts, majorly on the frame. While it seems to be retaining a similar trellis frame as the existing model, the subframe has gone through changes and also there is a new design comprising extra crossbeams. The updated frame will help the motorcycle to sport better handling and agility. Looking closely, there is also an engine support brace residing under the revised frame.

There may be updates to the powertrain but it is unconfirmed at the moment. It will carry the same 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that currently churns out 14.3bhp and 12Nm. It will feature a six-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: KTM reveals new 1290 Super Adventure R for 2021)

Its hardware kit will include WP-sourced inverted forks and a monoshock suspension unit, and the braking setup will be provided by ByBre.

Its global debut is expected towards the end-2021. Needless to say, it will be India-bound soon after its global debut.