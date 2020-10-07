Electric mobility startup eBikeGo promises to deploy more than 30,000 electric bikes in seven cities across the country in the next three years, as well as offer more than 10,000 jobs after its tie-up with ASSAR (Advanced Services for Social and Administrative Reforms).

The alliance was initiated on World EV Day. Appointing ASSAR as its strategic partner for government facilitation to drive EV adoption, eBikeGO hopes to help its business partners in 'Ease of Doing Business' in the electric mobility space through its franchise.

Under this partnership EoDB and eBikeGO will co-promote and co-deploy over 3,000 EV bikes to various e-commerce and logistics companies like Amazon, Big Basket a Swiggy. There, will also be support from Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). More discussions are under way with NITI Aayog, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Science & Technology and Ministry of Electronics.

These 3,000 bikes are the first of the lot from the ambitious pool of 30,000 bikes, that eBikeGO is targeting to convert to EV out of the current running base of 3crore two-wheeler on Indian roads. In the phase 1, the deployment plan of these bikes will be across 7 cities with targets of nearly- 900 in Delhi, 700 in Mumbai, 700 in Bangalore, 200 in Pune, 150 in Amritsar, 150 in Hyderabad and 200 in Jaipur.

T Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO, eBikeGO, said, "Our interest in this collaboration is twofold , firstly it is in line with our ambition to push EV adoption in India and work towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by being less fuel dependent on other countries. This will have a positive impact on the country's GDP and enable EV adopters to avail an eco-friendly, and economy travel."

Talking about the business partnership, Abhijit Sinha, Country Director, ASSAR, said, "Our vision to facilitate ease of doing business resonates well with the Prime Minister’s call to search for opportunities in the times of crisis for - Atmanirbhar Bharat. This alliance with eBikeGO is befitting and correctly timed and comes as direct move towards employment generation to the tune of 10,000+ every quarter with deployment of electric bikes."

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, "Supporting and protecting the ecology with green energy solution, creation of employment opportunity and providing thrust towards economic independence; this partnership will actually bear positive impact on sustainable development of our country."