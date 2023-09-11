HT Auto
2023 Honda CB300F launched with OBD-II A-compliant engine, priced at 1.7 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the updated 2023 CB300F motorcycle, which is now OBD-II A compliant. The streetfighter has been priced at 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be booked at the BigWing dealerships. Its 293cc, oil-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine churns out 18 kW of power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 13:59 PM
The 2023 Honda CB300F motorcycle gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force while shifting gears.
The 2023 Honda CB300F motorcycle gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force while shifting gears.

The 2023 CB300F will be available in Deluxe Pro variant and three colour options - Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force enabling quick gear shifts. It also prevents rear wheel hopping while down shifting, thus enabling riders to glide on the streets with ease. “Embodying the spirit of a true street fighter, the CB300F will conquer the urban style with its powerful and agile performance," said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, during the launch.

Also Read : Honda Hornet 2.0 gets updates for 2023, OBD2-complaint engine

The motorcycle comes equipped with a five-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension and the dual disc brakes (276mm front and 220mm rear) come with dual-channel ABS. The new Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and golden USD front forks help integrate safety with performance.

The 2023 CB300F gets a fully digital instrument panel that comes with five levels of customizable brightness and displays information such as Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Fuel Gauge, Twin Trip Meters, Gear Position Indicator and time. It also gets an all-LED lighting system and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS).

Last month, the company launched the SP160 motorcycle, which will be sold in two variants - single-disc and twin-disc. It is priced at 1,17,500 and 1,21,900 (ex-showroom), respectively. It became the third 160 cc motorcycle in Honda's lineup as the manufacturer already sells the Unicorn and X-Blade.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2023, 13:59 PM IST
