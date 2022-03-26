HT Auto
2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 launched in new colours

2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 has been introduced in the Vivid Orange paint scheme which will continue to be sold alongside colours such as Racing Blue and Midnight Black.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2022, 03:25 PM
2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 has been introduced in the Vivid Orange paint scheme.
Yamaha Motor Company has announced the launch of a new paint scheme on its updated 2022 YZF-R3 motorcycle for the market of Taiwan. The bike has now been introduced in the Vivid Orange paint scheme which will continue to be sold alongside colours such as Racing Blue and Midnight Black. 

(Also Read: Yamaha Motor India to organise special track day for customers on this date)

The newly introduced Vivid Orange paint theme has been introduced in a sporty looking dual-tone finish featuring orange theme on the bike's fuel tank, front fender, and upper-half of the fairing. Apart from these details, the rest of the motorcycle design remains unchanged. The sports bike continues to feature the iconic twin-pod headlight with fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors. It also continues along with the bits such as step-up seat, split-style alloy wheels, and a side-slung exhaust with a brushed-aluminium tip. Some of the key features on the bike include LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, and ABS tech. 

At the heart of the motorcycle sits the same 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which has been rated to churn out 40.4bhp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 29.4Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The engine comes paired to 6-speed transmission and slipped clutch. 

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights)

The suspension kit on the bike includes upside-down front forks, a rear mono-shock, and for braking duties it uses disc brakes on both wheels. The bike isn't expected to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. 

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India recently announced the opening of its second “Blue Square" outlet in Coimbatore and Erode, situated in Tamil Nadu. 

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2022, 03:25 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor Yamaha R3 YZF-R3 2022 Yamaha YZF R3
