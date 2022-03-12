2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

The new Yamaha Jupiter 135L is an underbone style scooter for Malaysia that is not to be confused with the TVS Jupiter sold in the Indian market.

Yamaha has announced the launch of the new Jupiter 135L in the market of Malaysia. The new Jupiter 135L is an underbone style scooter that is not to be confused with the TVS Jupiter sold in the Indian market. The yearly updated model carries forward a range of updates against its predecessor.

The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier. There is a revised handlebar-mounted headlamp, apron-mounted turn indicators, and tail lamp. The scooter also gets a fully digital LCD display with rpm meter. However, it misses Bluetooth connectivity. Some other key features of the scooter include a USB charger, a front storage compartment, and a 4.6-liter fuel tank.

With the latest update, the scooter has received a tweaked 135cc engine which complies with the new emission regulations. And in order to achieve that the scooter's previous carbureted setup has been replaced with fuel injection. The maximum power output of the scooter stands at 12 bhp and 12.2 Nm. It is to be noted that this output is also marginally higher than the predecessor.

Yamaha has also introduced higher-spec equipment on the scooter including a rear disc brake. Now the scooter gets disc brakes at either end. For suspension, the scooter comes kitted with telescopic forks and a monoshock. The scooter weighs only 109 kg which makes it fairly lightweight.

The Yamaha Jupiter 135LC costs RM 7798 (which converts to approximately ₹1.43 lakh) in Malaysia. It is highly unlikely to be launched in the Indian market since there is no demand for underbone scooters here.

