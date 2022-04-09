HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Yamaha Y16zr World Gp 60th Anniversary Edition Scooter Launched

2022 Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter launched 

The production of this special edition Yamaha Y16ZR scooter will only be limited to 5,000 units.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2022, 03:57 PM
This Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter features the company's iconic red and white racing livery which is further complemented with wheels painted in golden colour.
This Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter features the company's iconic red and white racing livery which is further complemented with wheels painted in golden colour.
This Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter features the company's iconic red and white racing livery which is further complemented with wheels painted in golden colour.
This Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter features the company's iconic red and white racing livery which is further complemented with wheels painted in golden colour.

Yamaha has launched its Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter in the market of Malaysia. The scooter has been priced at RM11,688 which is equivalent to 2.10 lakh, as per current exchange rates. The production of this scooter will only be limited to 5,000 units.  

On the outside, the scooter features the company's iconic red and white racing livery which is further complemented with wheels painted in golden colour. The scooter also gets a special 60th Anniversary emblem and a premium box set containing an appreciation certificate along with a World GP 60th Anniversary limited edition pin and keychain and a World GP 60th Anniversary tumbler.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3
155 cc
₹ 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar F250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar F250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 125 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹ 1.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200
199.5 cc
₹ 1.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Dominar 250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 250
248.77 cc
₹ 1.54 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 125 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 125
124.7 cc
₹ 1.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022)

At the heart of the scooter sits a single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection and the company's patent variable valve actuation (VVA). This FI engine has been rated to deliver 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. For the record, it is the same engine that is also found on the YZF-R15 motorcycle sold in the Indian market. This engine is paired to a six-speed transmission with assist and a slipper clutch.

It is capable of carrying 5.4-litres of fuel and weighs just 119 kg. The seat height has been kept at 795 mm which is generous for riders of all heights. Its suspension kit includes telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock, adjustable for preload at the rear.

It is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon as the company already sells the Aerox 155 in India which retails in the same segment. 

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2022, 03:57 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Y16ZR Yamaha India Yamaha Motor India Yamaha Aerox 155
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Up to ₹65,000 discount on Tata cars in April. Check full details here
Up to 65,000 discount on Tata cars in April. Check full details here
2022 Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter launched
2022 Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter launched
Tata Curvv concept: Five key highlights
Tata Curvv concept: Five key highlights
Hero Splendor range becomes dearer. Select variants discontinued
Hero Splendor range becomes dearer. Select variants discontinued

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city