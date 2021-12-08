Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 breaks cover in new colours
2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 breaks cover in new colours

1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 02:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk

Yamaha has globally unveiled the new Tenere 700 adventure motorcycle for 2022. The new bike has been updated with new colour schemes as part of the yearly update. 

The bike has been given the company's Team Yamaha Blue colour with bold new graphics.

Apart from that, there is also a Raven black paint with grey graphics and black rims. The Japanese bikemaker has also introduced the new Tenere 700 Rally Edition variants which comes adorned with white paint and red graphics and not the previously found blue/black speed block livery. This specific rally edition motorcycle gets a number of adventure inspired bits such as the Rally seat, Akrapovic exhaust, radiator protector, chain guard, kneee grip pads, and a large sump guard as standard.

(Also Read: A new leaning Yamaha three-wheeled motorcycle in the works)

Apart from these updates, the bike remains more or less the same. It features the same CP2 engine and comes fitted with wire-spoke wheels; 21-inch at the front and 18-inch at the rear. These wheels come shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. 

Its engine - 689 cc, parallel-twin unit remains the same. It is known to deliver 72.4 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is available with a 6-speed transmission.

(Also Read: Next-gen Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 spied. Rumored to get dashcam, Bluetooth)

The new middleweight ADV from Yamaha tips the scales at over 200 kg and is claimed to be a very promising adventure touring motorcycle. It will be seen in the international showrooms within the next few weeks. On the other hand, it may not arrive in india anytime soon. 

 

  • First Published Date : 08 Dec 2021, 02:25 PM IST

