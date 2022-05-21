HT Auto
2022 TVS iQube vs Ola S1 Pro: Price, features, specifications compared

With the latest update, the TVS iQube electric scooter has now been added with several new features as well as a bigger battery and longer range. It rivals the likes of Ola S1 Pro e-scooter. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2022, 05:26 PM
TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the new 2022 iQube electric scooter in the Indian market recently. With the latest update, the scooter has now been added with several new features as well as a bigger battery and longer range. Here's how it directly faires against the new Ola S1 electric scooter which is supposedly the most popular electric scooter in the segment.

Price:

The 2022 iQube electric scooter starts at 98,564 (on-road, Delhi including FAME and state subsidy). The scooter has been launched in three variants - TVS iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. The price for the S version has been set at 1,08,690 (on-road, Delhi including FAME and state subsidy) while the price for the ST version has not been revealed yet.

On the other hand, the Ola S1 electric scooter's price tag was recently hiked. The new price of Ola Electric S1 Pro now starts from 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features:

The new TVS iQube e-scooter has received some major features updates in terms of features. It now gets a gets 5-inch full-digital instrument console, while the ‘S’ variant gets a larger 7-inch screen instead. On the ‘ST’ variant, TVS takes things a bit further by offering a 7-inch touchscreen. The ST version gets a larger 32-litre underseat storage, while the others get 17-litre storage. Also, the S and ST variants get an adjustable rear suspension.

TVS iQube now also gets an anti-theft alert, crash alert, live vehicle tracking, service alert, incoming call/message alerts, navigation assist, last parked location, carbon footprint tracker, etc. Amazon Alexa support is also available now.

On the other hand, the Ola S1 comes with several segment-first features such as a full LED lighting package and a 7.0-inch touch display with navigation. This display is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and is supported by WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. The S1 Pro gets features such as Cruise Control, Voice Assist and Hill Hold.

Range:

While the TVS iQube is capable of hitting a claimed 145 km of single-charge range with its 5.1 kWh battery pack, the Ola S1 gets a 3.97kWh of battery pack with a claimed 181 km of single-charge range.

 

First Published Date: 21 May 2022, 05:26 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS India TVS iQube iQube iQube electric scooters. electric scooter Ola Ola S1 Ola S1 electric scooter
