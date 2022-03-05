2022 Suzuki GSX250R receives new colour option

While the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 sold in India is a single-cylinder motorcycle, the GSX250R sold internationally is a twin-cylinder bike.

The new Suzuki GSX250R has been revealed globally. The latest update reintroduces the new blue-black colour option which was launched back in 2020 version of the sportsbike. Save for the colour option update, the rest of the details on the model remain unchanged.

While the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 sold in India is a single-cylinder motorcycle, the GSX250R sold internationally is a twin-cylinder bike. It runs on 248cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, SOHC mill which delivers 24bhp of maximum power and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: 2022 Suzuki Swish 125 launched in Taiwan)

Some of the key features on the motorcycle include an LED headlamp, an LED tail lamp, and a reverse-lit LCD instrument cluster. The suspension kit on Suzuki's quarter-litre sportsbike include a KYB telescopic front fork which is backed up with a monoshock at the rear. For braking duties, the bike uses a single disc brakes at both ends with Nissin callipers.

The motorcycle has been designed to provide comfortable yet sporty riding ergonomics. It features easy-to-reach clip-ons and slightly rear set foot pegs. The overall weight of the motorcycle is 181kg (kerb) and it comes with a 15-litre fuel tank.

The motorcycle has been priced at $4,999 (equivalent to approximately ₹3.82 lakh) in the international markets. Needless to say, it may not be launched in India anytime soon since the company already retails the Gixxer SF 250 here.

Meanwhile, Suzuki has rolled out the 2022 Swish 125 scooter in the market of Taiwan. The newly updated Swish 125 is offered with a much sportier and modern exterior design. It has been priced at NT$ 82,200 (approximately ₹2.21 lakh excluding taxes).

First Published Date: