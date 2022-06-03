2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

HT Auto
Kawasaki has launched the new Ninja 400 in the European market with a few major updates for 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 04:11 PM
Kawasaki has launched the new Ninja 400 in the European market with a few major updates for 2022. The bike now comes compliant with Euro-5 emission norms and also features new colours. The key updates on the bike include the use of a greener, liquid-cooled, 399cc parallel-twin motor. In the latest BS 6-compliant avatar, the model continues to deliver 44bhp of maximum power and 37Nm of torque. While the overall power remains unchanged, the torque output has been lowered by 1 Nm. The engine remains the same 6-speed unit with a standard slipper clutch. 

(Also Read: Kawasaki E-Boost name registered, likely to be used for future electric bike)

While there are no design tweaks on the bike, the paint scheme has received an update. The Ninja 400’s panels come draped in dual-tone green and black. In addition to this, the bike gets other colour options too.

The equipment and underpinning have been carried over as is. The bike is underpinned by a steel trellis frame and comes suspended no to a 41mm telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock which does duty at the rear. For braking, the bike uses a 310mm disc up front and a 220mm disc at the rear.

(Also Read: Watch: From motorcycle to a wild goat robot, Kawasaki aces it)

Currently, the bike is not preset in India as it was never re-introduced in the BS 6 version after the previous BS 4 model was taken down due to stricter emission norms. As far as pricing goes, the new 2022 Ninja 400 has been priced at 6,250 Pounds (approximately 6.04 lakh). However, there is no official confirmation if the bike will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.  

 

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 04:06 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India Kawasaki Ninja 400 Ninja 400 Kawasaki Ninja 400 2022
