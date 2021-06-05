Yamaha has revealed the updated 2021 XMax scooter for the Japanese market. With the yearly update, the scooter has gained a number of upgrades in the form of increased light intensity from the headlamps, an updated seat for better comfort, a new smart key and four new colour options. The new XMax is slated to arrive in the Japanese showrooms on July 28 and the two-wheeler maker is planning to sell 1,300 units of the scooter annually in Japan.

On the outside, the scooter gets a very sharp and stylish design featuring a tall windscreen upfront, a single-piece seat, glossy treatment on its sides, a chunky rear grab handle along with an XMax badge. Some of its other feature highlights include all LED lights, a digital/analogue instrument cluster, traction control system, ABS and front trunks with 12V DC sockets.

The scooter sources power from a 249 cc single-cylinder water-cooled SOHC engine that has been rated to deliver 22.8bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

The scooter rides on telescopic front forks and a unit swing suspension at the rear. For braking duties, it employs a hydraulic system with a single disc on either end.

It has been priced at Yen 6,54,500 (equivalent to ₹4.37 lakh). And comes in four new colour options: Matte Dark Gray, Gray, Matt Gray, and Matte Blue. It is only limited to the Japanese market and may not arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.