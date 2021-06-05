2021 Yamaha XMax revealed: Things to note1 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2021, 03:37 PM IST
- Yamaha is planning to sell 1,300 units of the scooter annually in Japan.
- The new XMax is slated to arrive in the Japanese showrooms on July 28.
Yamaha has revealed the updated 2021 XMax scooter for the Japanese market. With the yearly update, the scooter has gained a number of upgrades in the form of increased light intensity from the headlamps, an updated seat for better comfort, a new smart key and four new colour options. The new XMax is slated to arrive in the Japanese showrooms on July 28 and the two-wheeler maker is planning to sell 1,300 units of the scooter annually in Japan.
On the outside, the scooter gets a very sharp and stylish design featuring a tall windscreen upfront, a single-piece seat, glossy treatment on its sides, a chunky rear grab handle along with an XMax badge. Some of its other feature highlights include all LED lights, a digital/analogue instrument cluster, traction control system, ABS and front trunks with 12V DC sockets.
The scooter sources power from a 249 cc single-cylinder water-cooled SOHC engine that has been rated to deliver 22.8bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.
The scooter rides on telescopic front forks and a unit swing suspension at the rear. For braking duties, it employs a hydraulic system with a single disc on either end.
It has been priced at Yen 6,54,500 (equivalent to ₹4.37 lakh). And comes in four new colour options: Matte Dark Gray, Gray, Matt Gray, and Matte Blue. It is only limited to the Japanese market and may not arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.
