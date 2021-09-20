2021 Yamaha R15 to break cover, teased ahead of debut along with Aerox 155

Yamaha is all set to launch the new generation 150cc R15 motorcycle tomorrow. Along with the standard version of the bike, Yamaha is also likely to bring in the M trim of R15.

In the latest teaser, probably the last one before the official launch, Yamaha showcased the LED DRLs of the upcoming bike that promises ‘ultimate performance experience’.

The LED DRLs is part of the redesigned elements of the new generation R15. While it remains same as far as the dimensions are concerned, the new generation R15 will get sharper front face with single projector headlight unit. The fuel tank, which appears larger in some of the spy shots while road tests, may hold a bit more petrol. The exhaust is also redesigned and the bike may get new body graphics to enhance its sporty look. Yamaha has also tweaked the suspension setup for the 2021 R15 models. It now gets USD fork for the first time in golden colour.

The 2021 Yamaha R15 is likely to be powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that can churn out 18.35 PS of maximum power.

The new generation R15 Is likely to be priced around ₹1.58 lakh (ex-showroom), about ₹6,000 more than the existing models. It will take on rivals like the KTM RC 200.

Yamaha is also going to debut the Aerox 155 maxi scooter along with the new generation R15 on Tuesday. It has already been teased by the two-wheeler manufacturer a few days ago.