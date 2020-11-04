2021 Yamaha MT-07 breaks cover: All you need to know

After the new MT-09, Yamaha has revealed the new 2021 MT-07 motorcycle which features a number of changes from inside out. The bike has been given new styling and mechanical updates for 2021.

(Also Read: Yamaha teams up with Amazon to offer apparels and accessories online)

As part of the yearly update, the MT-07 gets a stripped off, bare basic exterior styling. It now features completely new body panels lending it a leaner and sharper look. There is a completely redesigned front-end and the large fishbowl (twin) headlight from the previous bike has been replaced by a much sleeker single LED unit that is flanked by LED DRLs. Similar setup is also found on the new MT-09 model.

The most significant update for 2021 includes a cleaner Euro 5/BS 6 680 cc parallel-twin motor featuring new exhaust system, revised air intake duct design and improved fuel-injection settings. The engine now delivers slightly lower 74 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 50lb-ft produced at 6,500 rpm.

In terms of updated equipment, the bike gets inverted LCD spot colour instruments with remote control, new LED turn signals, and new-generation Michelin PR5 rubbers. The new colour schemes on the bike include Storm Fluo, Icon Blue, and Tech Black.

(Also Read: Yamaha reports 31% hike in Oct sales, banks on festivities to maintain momentum)

The bike now also gets updated braking system in the form of new 298 mm discs at the front which replace the previous 282 mm units on the previous model. The two-channel ABS has been carried over and the wheels come shod on to the new Michelin Road Pilot tyres.