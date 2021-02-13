2021 Honda X-ADV is the scooter of your wildest dreams

Honda has introduced the new 2021 X-ADV scooter in the Philippines market. The premium adventure scooter has been priced at PHP 803,000 which converts to ₹12.1 lakh, as per the current exchange rates.

As a part of the yearly update, the two-wheeler has gained a slew of new updates which include tweaked exterior design and a host of new features. On the outside, the scooters now sport a more aggressive design with refreshed full-LED headlamps. The scooter also features new LED DRLs with automatic daylight sensing function.

Over the rear, its LED tail lamp boasts of an Emergency Stop Signal. The scooter also gets a new five-step adjustable windscreen, aluminum bash plate and handguards, all of which are part of its standard equipment kit.

Honda has also changed the ergonomics of the scooter with a reshaped seat which now gets a narrower inseam. This as per the company, allows riders of all height to comfortably sit and plant both feet on the ground.

Mechanically, the changes remain slim. The scooter carries forward the same 745cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which pumps out 57bhp of power and 69Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission or DCT, as also found on the Honda Africa Twin ADV.

To complement its adventure credentials, it comes with spoke wheels and dual-sport tyres. It is easily one of the most fun scooters to be ever introduced. Though it comes out as a highly tempting proposition, it may not make its way to the Indian market anytime soon.