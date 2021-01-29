Benelli on Friday introduced its second BS 6-compliant product in India in the form of the updated TRK 502. The adventure touring motorcycle has been priced at ₹4.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company said that it is an introductory price which will go up in the future. Previously, Benelli retailed only the Imperiale 400 BS 6 which was launched in India in July last year.

The motorcycle has been introduced in three colours - Benelli Red, Pure White and Metallic Dark Grey. While the Metallic Dark Grey colour has been priced lowest at ₹4.80 lakh, the Pure White and Benelli Red colours cost ₹4.90 lakh. (Both prices are ex-showroom, India).

The bike maker further announced that the bookings for the TRK 502 are now open at a token amount of ₹10,000 and customers can get the bookings done at any of the authorised Benelli dealerships in India. The company currently operates 38 showrooms across the country.

With the yearly update, adventure bike has gained a newly tweak BS 6-compliant 500 cc twin-cylinder engine which is rated to churn out 47.5 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm along with a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6000 rpm. The transmission option includes the same six-speed gearbox as before.

Commenting on the TRK 502 launch, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS 6 TRK 502. It is the perfect amalgamation of an innovative technological phenomenon, unmatched ergonomics, enhanced functionality and uncompromised quality. With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident in further strengthening our footprint in the premium touring segment."



