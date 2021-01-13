Benelli Imperiale 400 goes on sale in Thailand, limited to only 100 units

Benelli has launched its Royal Enfield Classic 350 rivaling Imperiale 400 in the market of Thailand. The retro classic offering costs THB 1,39,900 (converts to ₹3.40 lakh) in the Southeast Asian country. For reference, the model has been priced at ₹1.99 lakh in India.

The bike will be available in limited numbers in Thailand and currently, only 100 units have been allotted there.

(Also Read: Seven new Benelli bikes coming to India soon, here's the full list)

Powering the Imperiale 400 is a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled unit featuring a SOHC setup as well as electronic fuel injection. This powertrain has been known to deliver 20.4 hp of maximum power at 5500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. It comes married to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Imperiale 400 features a very old-school retro design with several classic elements. At the front, it gets a circular halogen headlamp residing inside a chrome ring. There are bullet indicators, telescopic front forks, and black coloured fender to complement the lot. It also gets a split seat setup, spoke wheels, tank grips as well as several chrome bits here and there which make it look very retro.

(Also Read: India-bound 2021 Benelli TRK 502X spotted as QJMotor SRT500)

Imperiale 400 is the only BS 6-compliant model on sale in the company's Indian portfolio. In the country, it is available for purchase in three colours – Red, Silver and Black. Benelli India has several new models in the pipeline for 2021. The firm is yet to officially confirm name and exact launch timeline of the upcoming models.