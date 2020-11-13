Benelli is gearing up to introduce an armada on new models which include several naked roadsters, adventure bikes as well as heritage models. Now the company has revealed its all-new Leoncino 800 range which comprise two models - Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail. As the name suggests, the former is the road-focused model while the latter has been developed for adventure/off-road usage.

The new bigger Leoncino has been under development since the time existing Leoncino 400 broke cover a few years back. It takes aim at the Scrambler range of bikes from Ducati and Triumph Motorcycles, albeit, it is supposed to be more affordable in comparison to its rivals.

The Leoncino 800's body panels have been wrapped around a new tubular steel trellis frame which houses a 754 cc parallel-twin engine. This unit has been rated to belt out 76 bhp of maximum power and comes paired to a six-speed transmission. It also gets a slipper clutch which is part of its standard kit.

Thanks to the presence of off-road worthy knobby tyres, spokes rims, and a 19-inch wheel at the front, the Leoncino 800 looks ready for adventure riding even in its stock form. It also boasts a taller suspension setup and a comparatively higher seat height which is evident from its looks. Goes without saying, the Leoncino 800 should be comfortable to ride even when the road gets rough. Icing on the cake is its braking setup which include Brembo calipers. Apart from that, one of the key highlights of the Leoncino 800 include its fully adjustable suspension setup.

As far as its India launch goes, the bike may be announced for the country sometime by late-2021. It will become one of the most costliest offerings in the company's lineup.