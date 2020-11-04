Benelli Imperiale 400 BS 6 launched with special festive season offers

Benelli India on Wednesday announced the launch of its ‘Diwali Sparkle Offer’ for its 'only offering' in the Indian market, the Imperiale 400. Under the new offer the customers can save up to ₹12,000 on its BS 6-compliant retro cruiser offering. Goes without saying, the new offer is valid only for a limited period during the on going festive season. With the launch of the new scheme, the company plans to attract a larger set of audience.

(Also Read: Seven new Benelli bikes coming to India soon, here's the full list)

In addition to the savings offer, the company has also announced a special low EMI scheme of ₹4,999 with up to 85% funding. The bike is currently on sale across all authorised Benelli dealerships at a price tag of ₹1.99 lakh. It can be booked at a token amount of ₹6,000.

As mentioned earlier, Impariale 400 is the only BS 6-compliant model on sale in the company's Indian portfolio. It features a retro-classic design with a circular front headlamp, a peanut-shaped fuel tank, spoke wheels and more. It is available for purchase in three colours – Red, Silver and Black.

It sources power from a 374 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is capable of churning out 20.7 bhp and 29 Nm of maximum power output.

(Also Read: India-bound 2021 Benelli TRK 502X spotted as QJMotor SRT500)

The motorcycle is also currently being offered with a three-year/unlimited kilometer warranty as well as a complimentary two-year service option as standard. Moreover, it also gets third-year Annual Maintenance Contract and 24x7 Road Side Assistance services.



