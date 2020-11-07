2020 Honda NX125 makes global debut: All you need to know

The 2020 edition of the Honda NX125 scooter has broken cover in China. The updated scooter sports revamped design, body panels and comes kitted with some new features. On the outside, it gets extremely sharp and aggressive looks, while the powertrain is similar to the Grazia scooter which is also sold in the Indian market.

The front fascia of the scooter comes with a sleek-looking dual-pod LED headlamp setup featuring conventional turn indicators. It also gets dual tone effect on handlebar cowl, interior panels and tail section. The scooter boast of angular design and contours all across the body which looks somewhat similar to the Indian-spec Grazia 125.

Its sporty exterior looks are complemented by a fresh feature list which includes a fully-digital instrument cluster, two small storage compartments up front, a roomy underseat storage provision, and a USB charger. Its fuel tank capacity is 6 litres.

At its heart sits a 125 cc, fuel-injected engine which delivers 8.7 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The equipment and cycle parts on the scooter include a 12-inch front wheel, 10-inch rear wheel, telescopic forks and a monoshock. Moreover, the scooter's overall weight stands at 106 kg.

The new NX125 scooter has been launched at 9,580 Yuan (approximately ₹1.07 lakh) in the Chinese market. It is highly unlikely that it will be introduced in India anytime soon. Honda already sells a number of 125 cc scooters in India such as Grazia and Activa 125.