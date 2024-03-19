In pics: Audi Q6 e-tron Quattro unveiled with 600 km of range
- The new Audi Q6 e-tron is based on the Premium Platform Electric architecture, sharing its underpinnings with the Porsche Macan EV.
Audi has unveiled its new electric vehicle which is called Q6 e-tron Quattro. It is based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) which will be shared with Porsche as well.
Audi says that the electric motors on duty are powerful, compact and scalable. Along with it, the battery packs are newly developed and have lithium-ion chemistry. They are made up of 12 modules and 180 prismatic cells with a total gross capacity of 100 kWh out of which 94.9 kWh is usable.
The maximum range that the battery pack can deliver is of around 610 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 382 bhp of max power and it jumps to 509 bhp when engaged in Launch Control in SQ6 e-tron version.
When launched, the Audi Q6 e-tron will be available in two variants with an all-wheel drive version. More affordable models which will be aimed towards extracting more range will join the lineup in the future.
The Q6 e-tron quattro accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds whereas the SQ6 e-tron takes just 4.3 seconds (with launch control). The vehicles' top speeds are 209 kmph and 228 kmph respectively.
The Audi Q6 e-tron is positioned in the premium midsize segment, and with a length of 4,771 mm, a width of 2,193 mm (including mirrors), and a height of 1,702 mm.
Thanks to 800-volt technology and a maximum charging capacity of 270 kW as standard, short charging stops are possible with the Audi Q6 e-tron. Up to 250 km can be recharged in just 10 minutes at a high power charging station on the quattro powertrain. The state-of-charge (SoC) increases from 10 to 80 percent in around 21 minutes.
The new PPE architecture has been purpose-built to maximise electric packaging.The long wheelbase with short overhangs makes for an agile stance on the electric SUV, coupled with a singleframe closed-off grille with side air intakes.
The high-positioned LED DRLs also allow for a distinctive look. The Q6 e-tron rides on wider rear tyres for better driving dynamics. At the rear, there are OLED lights with a total of 360 segments generate a new image every 10 milliseconds using a specially developed algorithm.
The cabin looks futuristic on the new Audi Q6 e-tron marking a new design direction for the automaker. The new 14.5-inch central curved display comes with its own AI avatar and extends into the 11.9-inch driver display behind the steering wheel.
First Published Date: 19 Mar 2024, 14:06 PM IST
